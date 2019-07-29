Ali urges JUI-F chief to wait five more years for any seat, avoid politics on religion

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday urged the chief of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), Malauna Fazal ur Rehman to wait for five more years to get any seat in the assembly.

Talking to a private news channel, he also urged the JUI-F chief to avoid politics on religion.

Commenting on protest demonstration being contemplated by Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, he said it was his constitutional right but anyone found involved in violating law and order situation would be dealt as per law.

The government, he said, would never come under any pressure or tactics being used by the opposition parties.

He said it was first time in the history that the United States had offered mediation for resolution of Kashmir issue.

In replying to a question, he said Fazal ur Rehman had remained silent on the matter of "Khatum-e-Nabuwat" during the era of Nawaz Sharif.

He said the JUI-F chief was interested in griping seat rather than talking on issues of common man.