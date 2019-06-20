UrduPoint.com
Ali Urges Opposition Parties To Give Recommendations On Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Ali urges opposition parties to give recommendations on budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday urged the opposition parties to give their recommendations on the Federal budget 2019-20 to pass it from the parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the relief had been given to common people in the fiscal budget by earmarking huge amounts for all sectors including education, health and agriculture.

The minister said taxes were imposed on elite class with an aim to expend tax net.

He said the previous governments had taken hefty loans which left fragile economy, adding the country's economy was strengthening due to measures taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Replying to a question, he said the leadership of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz looted the national wealth ruthlessly and both were accountable about their wrong doings.

He said both the political parties during their regimes had not constructed an international level hospital and university in the country.

