Ali Vows To Privatize Sick Units To Strengthen Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power, and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that all out efforts are being made to privatize sick units and reduce circular debt. Circular debt in the power and gas sector is a serious challenge for the Caretaker government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We are facing Rs.29 billion circular debt in power sector, he said. Circular debt in gas sector is also an issue for economy of this country, he added.

The discussion is being made to privatize Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan Steel Mills, he said.

We have also made discussion on DISCOs, he said. In reply to a question about rate of billing in gas and power sector, he said, a mechanism would be adopted

soon to rationalize the tariff in gas and power sector.

To another question about gas load-shedding, he said LNG cargo is arriving Pakistan in next few weeks

to meet need of the domestic and commercial customers. Commenting on rising power theft cases, he said caretaker government has launched a massive crack-down

to control power and gas pilferage. He said that government is utilizing all available resources to stop Dollar and essential items smuggling.

An elected government after general elections would resolve all issues being faced by people in Pakistan, he said.

