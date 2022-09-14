Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

(@Abdulla99267510)

MNA Wazir, MNA Mohsin Dawar and others have been facing terrorism case for allegedly delivering speeches against state institutions at a public meeting in a flat within the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police station in 2018.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th,2022) An anti-terrorism court has granted bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir in a fourth sedition case registered against him.

ATC-XII judge announced the verdict reserved earlier after hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution at the judicial complex in Karachi Central Jail on the lawmaker’s bail plea

He directed the petitioner to submit a surety of Rs100,000 to secure his release.

Wazir had been in the jail since December 31, 2020, for allegedly delivering provocative speeches inciting hate against the state institutions and treason. He and some other party leaders were booked in four identical cases registered at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The MNA from South Waziristan had already been granted bail in the other three cases.

His lawyer Abdul Qadir Khan said that his client’s release order could not be issued on Tuesday as he was yet to furnish sureties in all the cases.

The present case was registered against Wazir, MNA Mohsin Dawar and others’ speeches against state institutions at a public meeting in a flat within the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police station in 2018.

The cases were registered against him under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (Punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.