UrduPoint.com

Ali Wazir Gets Bail From ATC Karachi In Fourth Sedition Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2022 | 11:58 AM

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

MNA Wazir, MNA Mohsin Dawar and others have been facing terrorism case for allegedly delivering speeches against state institutions at a public meeting in a flat within the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police station in 2018.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th,2022) An anti-terrorism court has granted bail to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir in a fourth sedition case registered against him.

ATC-XII judge announced the verdict reserved earlier after hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution at the judicial complex in Karachi Central Jail on the lawmaker’s bail plea

He directed the petitioner to submit a surety of Rs100,000 to secure his release.

Wazir had been in the jail since December 31, 2020, for allegedly delivering provocative speeches inciting hate against the state institutions and treason. He and some other party leaders were booked in four identical cases registered at Sohrab Goth, Shah Latif Town and Boat Basin police stations under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The MNA from South Waziristan had already been granted bail in the other three cases.

His lawyer Abdul Qadir Khan said that his client’s release order could not be issued on Tuesday as he was yet to furnish sureties in all the cases.

The present case was registered against Wazir, MNA Mohsin Dawar and others’ speeches against state institutions at a public meeting in a flat within the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police station in 2018.

The cases were registered against him under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (Punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Hearing Pakistan South Waziristan Police Police Station Jail December 2018 2020 All From Court Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

11 hours ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

11 hours ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.