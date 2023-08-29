Open Menu

Ali Wazir, Imaan Mazari Get Post Arrest Bails

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post arrest bails to Advocate Imaan Mazari and former MNA Ali Wazir in case pertaining to the interfering the official course and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the post arrest bail petitions of the two accused.

The prosecutor, during the hearing, produced the transcript of Imaan Mazari's speech before the court and also read it out. He prayed the court to terminate her post arrest bail case.

He said that it had yet to conduct the forensic of the speech and report on USB was also awaited. After hearing arguments, the court granted post arrest bail to the accused against surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each and ordered to release them.

It may be mentioned here that the Tarnol Police Station had registered a case against the two accused under sections of anti-terrorism law.

