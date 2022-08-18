UrduPoint.com

Ali Zafar To Mentor Young Artists, Announces Talent Hunt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Ali Zafar to mentor young artists, announces talent hunt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Vocal powerhouse Ali Zafar keeps promoting budding artists by giving them a chance to showcase their talent before the audience. Once again, the heartthrob has taken an initiative to groom young talent.

Zafar has won millions of hearts not only with back-to-back hit tracks but also with his phenomenal acting skills. The man of many talents has a soft corner for the struggling artists, who despite being ripe with talent could not make it to the limelight.

As the singer-turned-actor all set to rock the stage in forthcoming Texas concert, the all-rounder came up with yet another exciting announcement.

Turning to his social media handle, the 'Teefa In Trouble' sensation shared a video message announcing a talent hunt for the female singers "Ladies in Texas, Houston, if you are a singer or performer, this is your chance to be on stage with me to sing the duet "Sajna Door" from my movie 'Teefa In Trouble' this Saturday, 20th August.

Record your auditions and tag me in stories".

"It's time for the best talent to shine on stage. And yes, the top ten auditions will get free VIP tickets and backstage passes," Zafar stated while revealing the perks for winner as well as top ten entries.

He has earlier launched 'Lightingale Records' to make ways for aspiring musicians. The much-adored artist who is also known to be the mentor of young singers such as Yashal Shahid, Urooj Fatima, and Nirmal Roy.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Social Media Young Man Houston Ali Zafar August All From Best Top Singer Pakistan Limited Million

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

12 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.