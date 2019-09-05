Ali Zaffar chairs 2nd meeting of PPAC to present initial report to PM in 10 days

The second Meeting of Prime Minister's Prisoners' Aid Committe(PPAC) took place here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Barrister Syed Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The second Meeting of Prime Minister's Prisoners' Aid Committe(PPAC) took place here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Barrister Syed Ali Zafar.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretaries and IG Prisons of all the four provinces as well as by the Secretary Ministry of Interior, Abdul Aleem Khan (MPA) and Barrister Haya Emaan Zahid, said a press release.

In the meeting, the participants presented various suggestions for decongestion of overcrowded prisons, strengthening of non-custodial diversion mechanisms and improvements in welfare and corrections of prisoners across Pakistan.

Barrister Zafar said that the Prime Minister had entrusted him with a very noble task and it is the duty of the PPAC to come up with a well-drawn mechanism premised on up to date data which could then be effectively implemented to achieve the objective of aiding prisoners.

He further stated that over 80% of prisoners languishing behind bars appear to be those who were under trial and implicated for petty offenses.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, being chairman of PPAC, would give his initial report with the recommendations for immediate steps that could be taken in the short term to the Prime Minister within the next ten days.