UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zaffar Chairs 2nd Meeting Of PPAC To Present Initial Report To PM In 10 Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:09 PM

Ali Zaffar chairs 2nd meeting of PPAC to present initial report to PM in 10 days

The second Meeting of Prime Minister's Prisoners' Aid Committe(PPAC) took place here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Barrister Syed Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The second Meeting of Prime Minister's Prisoners' Aid Committe(PPAC) took place here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Barrister Syed Ali Zafar.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretaries and IG Prisons of all the four provinces as well as by the Secretary Ministry of Interior, Abdul Aleem Khan (MPA) and Barrister Haya Emaan Zahid, said a press release.

In the meeting, the participants presented various suggestions for decongestion of overcrowded prisons, strengthening of non-custodial diversion mechanisms and improvements in welfare and corrections of prisoners across Pakistan.

Barrister Zafar said that the Prime Minister had entrusted him with a very noble task and it is the duty of the PPAC to come up with a well-drawn mechanism premised on up to date data which could then be effectively implemented to achieve the objective of aiding prisoners.

He further stated that over 80% of prisoners languishing behind bars appear to be those who were under trial and implicated for petty offenses.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, being chairman of PPAC, would give his initial report with the recommendations for immediate steps that could be taken in the short term to the Prime Minister within the next ten days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Ali Zafar All

Recent Stories

Defence Day to be observed as Kashmir Solidarity D ..

5 minutes ago

Shafqat Mehmood inaugurates NBF Readers Club membe ..

6 minutes ago

Great snakes: two-headed serpent spotted in Bali

1 minute ago

Seven suspects held during search operation

1 minute ago

China allots funds for repair of water conservancy ..

1 minute ago

Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persists durin ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.