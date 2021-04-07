Ali Zaidi addresses virtual meet up with Port Of Rotterdam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday addressed the virtual meet up with Port Of Rotterdam.

He laid emphasis on cooperation between Port Qasim Authority (PQA) & Port of Rotterdam, in order to learn from Netherlands' experience, said a press release.

Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp thanked the minister and lauded him on work being done in the ministry.