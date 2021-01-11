Ali Zaidi advises newly promoted KPT Officers to maintain highest standards of professionalism

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday advised newly promoted Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Officers to maintain highest standards of professionalism and integrity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday advised newly promoted Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Officers to maintain highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

The minister during his visit to KPT met newly promoted officers of KPT, said a statement.

Chairman KPT was also present on the occasion.

While briefing, Chairman KPT informed the Minister that these promotions were pending since several years in KPT.

KPT has a significance of having more than a century old history at its back.

Taking retrospective view of its rich history, the port's importance as natural harbor becomes more evident and since Pakistan's independence, Karachi Port has remained hub of national maritime activities.