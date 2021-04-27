Ali Zaidi appreciates FIA for recovering stolen files of KPT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday appreciated Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi office owing to their brilliant work in recovering the stolen files of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

In a tweet, he said "Ministry of Maritime Affairs will not tolerate any corruption in the organizations under its wings". "We will also expose name & shame the culprits very soon", he added.