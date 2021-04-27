UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zaidi Appreciates FIA For Recovering Stolen Files Of KPT

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ali Zaidi appreciates FIA for recovering stolen files of KPT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday appreciated Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi office owing to their brilliant work in recovering the stolen files of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

In a tweet, he said "Ministry of Maritime Affairs will not tolerate any corruption in the organizations under its wings". "We will also expose name & shame the culprits very soon", he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Corruption Ali Haider Federal Investigation Agency Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Bilawal criticizes PM for having separate laws for ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority revenue hits AED544. ..

6 minutes ago

Reference filed against former president Asif Ali ..

7 minutes ago

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

19 minutes ago

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

51 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.