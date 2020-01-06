Ali Zaidi asks PQA to extend shelter home facility at port

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has directed the Port Qasim Authorities (PQA) to extend shelter home facility at the port by providing free meal and beds to the poor and needy workers.

He made that decision during his visit at PQA's shelter home after taking notice of some truck drivers and laborers, who used to sleep under the trucks and trees in this harsh cold weather, said a press release received here on Monday.

The minster expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the visitor at the shelter home and passed the directive to convert the shelter into a permanent facility.

"Those who are charged with governance have the responsibility to help people when they need it. We are doing our best to facilitate people of the affected areas," remarked Ali Zaidi.