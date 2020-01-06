UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zaidi Asks PQA To Extend Shelter Home Facility At Port

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Ali Zaidi asks PQA to extend shelter home facility at port

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has directed the Port Qasim Authorities (PQA) to extend shelter home facility at the port by providing free meal and beds to the poor and needy workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi has directed the Port Qasim Authorities (PQA) to extend shelter home facility at the port by providing free meal and beds to the poor and needy workers.

He made that decision during his visit at PQA's shelter home after taking notice of some truck drivers and laborers, who used to sleep under the trucks and trees in this harsh cold weather, said a press release received here on Monday.

The minster expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the visitor at the shelter home and passed the directive to convert the shelter into a permanent facility.

"Those who are charged with governance have the responsibility to help people when they need it. We are doing our best to facilitate people of the affected areas," remarked Ali Zaidi.

Related Topics

Weather Poor Visit Best Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

1 minute ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

31 minutes ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

31 minutes ago

DLD to organise 16th edition of IPS 2020 in March

46 minutes ago

UAE, KSA and Bahrain top list of participants in A ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.