Ali Zaidi, Australian envoy discusses enhanced cooperation in maritime sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Austalian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Wednesday held a meeting via video link

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Austalian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Wednesday held a meeting via video link. During the meeting, they discussed in detail bilateral cooperation between the two countries in maritime sector.

They also discussed enhanced cooperation in Maritime Sector, Blue Economy in Pakistan and New Shipping Policy.