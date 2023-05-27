UrduPoint.com

Ali Zaidi Breaks Up Every Association With PTI, Leaves Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter President and former Federal minister Ali Zaidi, while condemning May 9 tragedy on Saturday, announced to part ways with PTI and leave politics.

In a video message here, he said, 'I have left the politics after a thorough consideration and I am resigning from all posts of PTI.

' Ali Zaidi said that he had always served the country and entered the politics for the country.

He said, 'I have already condemned May 9 incident and condemn them again.' He said we are proud of our Pakistan Army.

Ali Zaidi said that whatever happened was wrong and whoever was involved in the incidents should be brought to book.

He said that leaving politics was a tough decision. He further said that he would try to continue serving the country.

