Ali Zaidi chairs first meeting of Maritime transshipment strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday chaired the First meeting on Maritime Transshipment Strategy with Maritime partners and stakeholders at KPT Head office.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Maritime Ministry Rizwan Ahmed, Mehmood Moulvi Advisor to Maritime ,Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), representatives of Terminal Operators, Pakistan Ship Agents Association , Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association and Pakistan Shipping Association, said a news release.