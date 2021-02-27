Ali Zaidi chairs follow up meeting on Maritime Transshipment Strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday chaired a follow up meeting on Maritime Transshipment Strategy at KPT Head Office.

The meeting discussed various aspects with objective to establish seaports of Pakistan as regional transshipment hubs with substantial economic spinoffs for the country's economy, said a press release issued here.

Important and productive discussion took place with input and suggestions from the relevant stakeholders.