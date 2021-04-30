Ali Zaidi chairs review meeting on establishment of LNG terminals

Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Friday chaired the weekly review meeting on the establishment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Friday chaired the weekly review meeting on the establishment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in Karachi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Tabish Gohar also attended along with all other stake holders, said a statement issued here.

The minister emphasized and urged the authorities to expedite work on the project.