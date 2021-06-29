UrduPoint.com
Ali Zaidi Condemns PPP Sindh Govt Behaviour In Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

Ali Zaidi condemns PPP Sindh govt behaviour in Assembly

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday strongly condemned the fascist behavior of Pakistan Peoples Party government in the Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday strongly condemned the fascist behavior of Pakistan Peoples Party government in the Sindh Assembly.

In a video statement, he said that they give lectures on democracy in the National Assembly and on the media but did not have guts to let the opposition leader speak.

He said that today they closed the gates, did not let some MPAs in and misbehaved with women members.

He said that they said that democracy was the best revenge and we would teach them a lesson with democracy.

