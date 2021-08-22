Ali Zaidi condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gichik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday strongly condemned the targeted terrorists attack on security forces' vehicle in Gichik area of Balochistan through an improvised explosive device (IED) martyring a Captain of Pakistan Army.

In a condemnation statement, the minister said that it was very sad to hear about martyrdom of Captain Kashif in the terrorist incident. Such cowardly acts could not dampen the spirits of the nation, he added.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of Captain Kashif in eternal peace and grant speedy recovery to the injured personnel.