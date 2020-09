(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi. During meeting, they discussed speedy facilitation of 8 thousands plus applications received on the PM's Kamyab Jawan PK program from the fisheries sector, said a press release.

The program provides finance to young entrepreneurs and helps them establish their business.