Ali Zaidi Demands Bilawal To Show His Late Mother Benazir Bhutto's Will

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 03:07 PM

Ali Zaidi demands Bilawal to show his late mother Benazir Bhutto's will

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday demanded of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to show his late mother Benazir Bhutto's will

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday demanded of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to show his late mother Benazir Bhutto's will.

In a twitter message, the minister said that one "unverified" secret hand written statement of BB shaheed, presented as her will.

He said that the document was suffice enough for them to fool the nation, take over the party, win the elections and destroy the land of Lal Shahbaz for over 12 years, adding that time has come to disclose all.

