Ali Zaidi directs KPT to install CCTV on all entry/exist points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday directed Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) to install CCTV on all entry/exist points plus weigh bridge stations to check leakage and theft.

In a tweet, the minister said that "sadly some miscreants trying to strike and close KPT unless we remove the cameras".

As a follower of Prime Minister Imran Khan, "I will never relent or get blackmailed", he said.