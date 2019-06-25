(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi Tuesday distributed cheques under the Prime Minister 's Financial Assistance Package among the families of 16 deceased employees who died in service.

As per details issued here by the Maritime Ministry, the claims were outstanding since 2013 but with the timely intervention by the Maritime Minister, the expenditures were approved by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The amount was disbursed to the beneficiaries or heirs of the deceased family as lump sum grant and in lieu of plots.

The deceased were from various departments included, Gwadar Port Authority, Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority, Pakistan Marine academy, Government Shipping Office, Marine Fisheries Department and from the office of Director General Ports and Shipping.