Ali Zaidi exposed criminality of PPP leaders in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday exposed the criminality of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the National Assembly sharing the contents of joint investigation team (JIT) reports of Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai.

Speaking in the House, the minister said for decades, the PPP had reigned over the province of Sindh through criminals, land grabbers and extortionists, who were on the payroll of its top leaders as revealed by the JIT reports, according to a press release.

Ali Zaidi alleged that both Nisar Morai and Uzair Baloch were given key positions in the Sindh Fisheries Department on the recommendations of PPP leader Faryal Talpur, and they used to contribute money extorted from the industrialists and businessmen of Karachi to the party fund.

He said Nisar Morai, who had confessed murdering three persons, had fled abroad on the instructions of PPP in March 2016. Similarly, he added, Uzair Baloch had admitted killing over 150 innocent people, besides his involvement in ethnic cleansing and fomenting violence in Karachi. The minister said millions of rupees were paid by Saeed Khan to Uzair Baloch and Faryal Talpur, and in return he was appointed in the Fisheries Department to continue the reign of terror in the city.

Moreover, he said, an investigation report by SP Rizwan of Sindh Police named Farhan Ghanni, Saeed Ghanni's brother, as a drug peddler of Channesar Goth and Mehmoodabad.

Qadir Patel, another PPP stalwarts who delivered hollow speeches on the opposition benches, had also been mentioned in the JIT reports for providing arms to the criminals on the instructions of Asif Ali Zardari, he claimed.

He alleged that the administrator of Lyari was appointed on the instructions of Agha Siraj Durrani, the current Speaker of Sindh Assembly, who had also taken oath of loyalty to Uzair Baloch.

He recalled,"Who can forget Al Zulfiqar which had hijacked a plane in 1981, wasn't it an act of terrorism? Naseer Ullah Babar, ex interior minister of Pakistan from the PPP, was named Taliban's architect by a renowned national newspaper." He questioned the PPP Co-Chairman where were the murderers of his mother BB Shaheed. "Who killed Khalid Shehanshah, the security chief of BB Shaheed's residence in broad daylight, when he gave clues in the case?"Ali Zaidi also mentioned international criminal investigation stories on opposition leaders, which brought shame to the country while on the contrary the documentaries on Prime Minister Imran Khan made his workers proud.

"Imran Khan's conduct is such exemplary that I pray my children follow his footsteps, do the defenders of opposition leaders have the courage to pray for their children the same?" he remarked concluding his speech.