UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zaidi Exposed Criminality Of PPP Leaders In NA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:10 AM

Ali Zaidi exposed criminality of PPP leaders in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday exposed the criminality of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the National Assembly sharing the contents of joint investigation team (JIT) reports of Uzair Baloch and Nisar Morai.

Speaking in the House, the minister said for decades, the PPP had reigned over the province of Sindh through criminals, land grabbers and extortionists, who were on the payroll of its top leaders as revealed by the JIT reports, according to a press release.

Ali Zaidi alleged that both Nisar Morai and Uzair Baloch were given key positions in the Sindh Fisheries Department on the recommendations of PPP leader Faryal Talpur, and they used to contribute money extorted from the industrialists and businessmen of Karachi to the party fund.

He said Nisar Morai, who had confessed murdering three persons, had fled abroad on the instructions of PPP in March 2016. Similarly, he added, Uzair Baloch had admitted killing over 150 innocent people, besides his involvement in ethnic cleansing and fomenting violence in Karachi. The minister said millions of rupees were paid by Saeed Khan to Uzair Baloch and Faryal Talpur, and in return he was appointed in the Fisheries Department to continue the reign of terror in the city.

Moreover, he said, an investigation report by SP Rizwan of Sindh Police named Farhan Ghanni, Saeed Ghanni's brother, as a drug peddler of Channesar Goth and Mehmoodabad.

Qadir Patel, another PPP stalwarts who delivered hollow speeches on the opposition benches, had also been mentioned in the JIT reports for providing arms to the criminals on the instructions of Asif Ali Zardari, he claimed.

He alleged that the administrator of Lyari was appointed on the instructions of Agha Siraj Durrani, the current Speaker of Sindh Assembly, who had also taken oath of loyalty to Uzair Baloch.

He recalled,"Who can forget Al Zulfiqar which had hijacked a plane in 1981, wasn't it an act of terrorism? Naseer Ullah Babar, ex interior minister of Pakistan from the PPP, was named Taliban's architect by a renowned national newspaper." He questioned the PPP Co-Chairman where were the murderers of his mother BB Shaheed. "Who killed Khalid Shehanshah, the security chief of BB Shaheed's residence in broad daylight, when he gave clues in the case?"Ali Zaidi also mentioned international criminal investigation stories on opposition leaders, which brought shame to the country while on the contrary the documentaries on Prime Minister Imran Khan made his workers proud.

"Imran Khan's conduct is such exemplary that I pray my children follow his footsteps, do the defenders of opposition leaders have the courage to pray for their children the same?" he remarked concluding his speech.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Faryal Talpur Interior Minister Lyari Pakistan Peoples Party Money March Criminals 2016 From Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

56 minutes ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.