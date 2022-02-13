UrduPoint.com

Ali Zaidi Expresses Disappointment Over Nawabshah Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ali Zaidi expresses disappointment over Nawabshah incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter's President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday expressed disappointment over the incident of Nawabshah in which five people had lost their lives in a dispute between the people of Bhand and Zardari castes.

The PTI's provincial chief alleged that the people were being killed by Zardari mafia, according to a PTI Sindh's communiqué. He said that a Station House Officer (SHO) Hameed Khoso had also been killed in the incident.

He asked why police did not take action in the wake of SHO's killing.

Ali Zaidi said that the people of the province knew who was behind the incident.

He said that the people of the province would have to stand against the mafia.

