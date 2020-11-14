Ali Zaidi felicitates ISF on its 13th anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday congratulated the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) on its 13th anniversary.

In a statement, the minister said that "What a memorable journey, so many from the Insaf Student Federation have become big Names and leaders in the Pakistan". He said that they are the future of this great nation.