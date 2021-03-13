Ali Zaidi felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election as Chairman Senate

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on his re-election as Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on his re-election as Chairman Senate.

In his congratulatory message, he also congratulated Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning Deputy Chairman Senate slot.

He expressed the hope that they would play their role in the effective legislation process for the welfare of the people.