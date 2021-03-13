UrduPoint.com
Ali Zaidi Felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani On Re-election As Chairman Senate

Sat 13th March 2021

Ali Zaidi felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on re-election as Chairman Senate

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday congratulated Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani on his re-election as Chairman Senate

In his congratulatory message, he also congratulated Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning Deputy Chairman Senate slot.

In his congratulatory message, he also congratulated Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning Deputy Chairman Senate slot.

He expressed the hope that they would play their role in the effective legislation process for the welfare of the people.

