Ali Zaidi files contempt of court against Sindh govt for not making JIT reports public

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday filed a contempt of court petition against the Sindh government for not making public joint investigation team (JIT) reports of Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai and Baldia Factory fire tragedy as per January 28, 2020 verdict of the Singh High Court (SHC).

Talking to the media here outside the SHC building, he said he had to approach the high court again as the provincial government had defied its order by not releasing the JIT reports for public.

The families of those who had been killed in Karachi, he said, demanded justice, while the JIT reports disclosed the Names of those who were behind the killings and were still doing politics and sitting in assemblies.

Some versions of the JIT reports were circulating on the social media and it became necessary to make the actual JITs public so that the people could know the facts, the minister stressed.

Ali Zaidi recalled that he had filed the petition in the Sindh High Court in October 2017, which was disposed on January 28, 2020, with the judgement ordering the Sindh government to make the three JIT report public.

He said he had written a letter to the Sindh Chief Secretary with a copy of the SHC order , but he did not receive any from him.

He said he had faith in Allah Almighty and had nothing to worry. He had no personal interest involved in making the JIT reports public. In fact he wanted that the atrocities that had been borne by the people of Karachi should not happen again in future and for that the names of those, who were behind the criminals letting loose a reign of crimes, should be exposed, he added.

Ali Zaidi said that the Baldia Factory fire was not an accident but an incident of terrorism and the heirs of those who lost their lives in the incident, had the right to know the facts.

He said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, which faced many atrocities and criminal activities over the years, which could not be told openly. "However, we all have to stand together at all costs" for exposing the real culprits, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had been in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for seven years, and it was its credit it had brought improvement in the health sectors there.

He said the Federal Government has transparently distributed Rs 144 billion among 12 million families under the Ehsas programme, and the people of Sindh province also received a large share of it.