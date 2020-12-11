Ali Zaidi gives appreciation certificate to ASI, scholarship to his daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has given a certificate of appreciation to ASI Mohammad Bux and a scholarship fund for his brave daughter Reshma. The officer and his family showed immense bravery to apprehend the Kahsmore rape culprits, said a press release.