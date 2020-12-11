UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zaidi Gives Appreciation Certificate To ASI, Scholarship To His Daughter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Ali Zaidi gives appreciation certificate to ASI, scholarship to his daughter

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has given a certificate of appreciation to ASI Mohammad Bux and a scholarship fund for his brave daughter Reshma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has given a certificate of appreciation to ASI Mohammad Bux and a scholarship fund for his brave daughter Reshma. The officer and his family showed immense bravery to apprehend the Kahsmore rape culprits, said a press release.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Ali Haider Family

Recent Stories

DEWA’s International Excellence Forum discusses ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Sent EAEU Partners Tests Systems, Discussin ..

1 minute ago

Daraz redefines online shopping with 12.12 Live Sh ..

17 minutes ago

Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 180,000

1 minute ago

Hanoi's ex-mayor, F1 backer jailed five years for ..

1 minute ago

South Korean Film Director Kim Ki-duk Died From CO ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.