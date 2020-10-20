Ali Zaidi highly praised PTI social media team

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday highly praised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team and all of the PTI family volunteers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday highly praised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team and all of the PTI family volunteers.

In a message on social media networking site, he said "salute to PTI social media team and all of the PTI family volunteers who exposed the real agenda of opposition parties and showed the real picture of their flop Jalsas".

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) paid social media teams could not defeat the passion of PTI volunteers all over the globe.