Ali Zaidi meets Ameer Bux Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh's President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday met PTI's senior leader Ameer Bux Bhutto in the metropolis.

According to a PTI spokesman, they discussed the steps for the betterment of the PTI workers.

Ali Zaidi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope for the development of the Sindh province.

He said that they all had to work together against the corrupt Zardari regime.

Ameer Bux Bhutto, on the occasion, said that he had confidence in the Ali Zaidi.