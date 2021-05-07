Ali Zaidi meets Finance Minister Saukat Tareen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi on Friday met with Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen at his office.

During his visit, the Finance Minister also briefly attended the new LNG terminal coordination committee meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Maritime Affairs Minister gave a detailed presentation to Tareen on the Blue Economy initiatives taken by Maritime Affairs that will have a significant impact on the economic growth trajectory of Pakistan.