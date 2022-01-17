UrduPoint.com

Ali Zaidi Meets Ghaus Ali Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Ali Zaidi meets Ghaus Ali Shah

President Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and federal minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here on Monday met with former Sindh chief minister Ghaus Ali Shah and discussed with him political situation in Sindh province in-detail

General Secretary PTI Sindh chapter Mubeen Jatoi was also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister, informed him about the PTI's march from Ghotki to Karachi on February 27. He said that liberating the province from the 'ruling political mafia' was their top priority.

He said that the march would jolt the Sindh assembly and the campaign would continue until withdrawal of the draconian provincial 'Local Government Law'.

Ali Zaidi said that all options would be utilized against the law for the poor people of Sindh. No development of the province is possible without removal of the incumbent government in Sindh, he underlines.

On this occasion, former chief minister Ghaus Ali Shah extended his full support to the minister in this regard.

