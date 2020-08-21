Ali Zaidi, Ministry of Maritime Affairs condole sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo

Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Friday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo,former Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Friday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo,former Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping.

In a condolence message, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and senior officials of Ministry have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former federal minister.

They prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.