Ali Zaidi offers lifetime education scholarship to Kashmore incident victim child

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has offered lifetime education scholarship to Kashmore incident victim child from his ministry.

A job for mother also confirmed on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Ministry of Maritime Affairs in a twitter message.