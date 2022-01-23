Ali Zaidi offers role as mediator in Tando Allahyar incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :President PTI Sindh chapter and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that his party can act as an arbitrator for the reconciliation between the parties in the Tando Allahyar incident.

He said that they could come forward if the parties want their help to this effect.

While appealing to the people and workers of the political parties, he said that the incident was being turned into linguistic dispute under a conspiracy, according to a PTI Sindh's communique.

Ali Zaidi said that anti-state elements want to harm the country through such incidents.

Expressing his disappointment over the incident, he said that the act of police in the incident was disappointing.

He also condemned the baton-charge at women and announced his visit to Tando Allahyar next week. He also urged to avoid any agitation or by taking law into one's hand.