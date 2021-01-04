Ali Zaidi pays surprise visit to Marine Fishing Department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday paid surprise visit to Marine Fishing Department (MFD).

During visit, the minister met the Director General Marine Fishing Department, said a press release.

He inquired about the progress of modernization and digitization of the department. He urged that the process of digitization would be completed on war footing.

Pakistan has a total coastline of 1,050 km and a total fishing area of approximately 300,270 sq km. Pakistan's fishing grounds are termed as highly rich in marine life with a vast variety of species having commercial value.