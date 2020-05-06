UrduPoint.com
Ali Zaidi, PM's Focal Person Discuss Ways To Expedite Corona Relief Drive

Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person for Corona Relief Drive Khurshid Alam on Tuesday met Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and discussed ways to expedite philanthropic drive for corona relief activities using online platforms.

"The main objective of Corona Relief Drive is to ensure that the money, donated by the people of Pakistan, is being given to the people in need, going beyond political and party lines", said Khushid Alam in a press release.

He said the COVID -19 pandemic had brought the biggest economic challenge for countries including Pakistan. This pandemic was making it increasingly difficult for lower and middle income groups to make ends meet, he said.

Different ideas focusing on the use of online platforms of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to promote the new "telethon" for live fund raising, details of PM's Corona Relief Fund account, a newly developed pandemic relief app which was soon to be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, were discussed during the meeting.

It was also pointed out that along with the public infrastructure, some of the port and shipping companies from private sector were also interested in making their resources available, free of cost, for this national cause.

Khurshid Alam stressed that the sole purpose of this drive was to redress the grievances of the needy of the country.

