Ali Zaidi, Qadri discusses positive impact of ferry service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor Ul Haque Qadri on Wednesday met minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed the positive impact of Ferry Service.

During meeting, they discussed the positive impact of Ferry Service between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia which will benefit the Hajj and Umra Pilgrims by reducing the costs drastically.

A ferry service would be launched for passengers traveling to and from all possible destinations across the world.

The federal cabinet had recently approved to launch a ferry service for passengers.