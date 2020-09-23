UrduPoint.com
Ali Zaidi, Qadri Discusses Positive Impact Of Ferry Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor Ul Haque Qadri on Wednesday met minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed the positive impact of Ferry Service

During meeting, they discussed the positive impact of Ferry Service between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia which will benefit the Hajj and Umra Pilgrims by reducing the costs drastically.

A ferry service would be launched for passengers traveling to and from all possible destinations across the world.

The federal cabinet had recently approved to launch a ferry service for passengers.

