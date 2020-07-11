UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zaidi Releases Video Of Habib Jan Baloch

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 04:02 PM

Ali Zaidi releases video of Habib Jan Baloch

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Saturday released a video of Habib Jan Baloch, a close friend of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Saturday released a video of Habib Jan Baloch, a close friend of Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch.

Sharing a video on twitter, the minister said in a message that crime and politics have gone hand in hand, adding that Asif Ali Zardari and Qadir Patel have been exposed by Habib Jan.

Habib Jan Baloch claimed in the video that the PPP again approached Uzair Baloch after 2012 operation and paid him Rs50 million in cash, adding that after this Uzair Baloch rejoined the PPP.

He further claimed in the video that the then CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sharmila Farooqui and Faryal Talpur also met Uzair Baloch and after that his office was attacked in which his brother died.

Habib Jan Baloch also said that PPP government after coming under pressure distanced itself from Uzair Baloch. He said that the group was involved in transfers of police officials.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Qaim Ali Shah Police Faryal Talpur Twitter Died From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Greece's Tsipras Calls for Firm Global Reaction to ..

48 seconds ago

Two dead, eight rescued in Lagos building collapse ..

50 seconds ago

Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 makes continuou ..

51 seconds ago

President advises clerics, media to play role in p ..

53 seconds ago

Number of corona patients on ventilators down 28 p ..

4 minutes ago

Awards distributed among Khyber Teaching Hospital ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.