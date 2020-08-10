UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ali Zaidi Seeks KPT Clarification On Vacant Seats Advertisement

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Ali Zaidi seeks KPT clarification on vacant seats advertisement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday issued instructions to write to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to seek clarification on of the advertisement published regarding vacant seats and distribution of the assigned quota.

In a letter issued by ministry, KPT was asked to share the list of all employees scale wise serving in KPT as per roster of quota issued by the Establishment Division along with their domiciles with the ministry and elaborate how the KPT has worked out the quota mentioned in advertisement dated 09-08-2020 in newspaper.

Since it is an important issue and inherent rights of the citizens may be affected, therefore KPT is directed to withhold the recruitment process till the percentages of quota are properly worked out as per established laid down formula.

Related Topics

Ali Haider May All Share Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistan must honour pledge in Jinnah’s 11 Augus ..

14 minutes ago

Umar Akmal case: PCB to file appeal with CAS

17 minutes ago

Issues of deepening cooperation with WHO were disc ..

19 minutes ago

Asefa Bhutto Zardari says her father was indicted ..

32 minutes ago

OCA announces new dates of Asian Beach Games in Ch ..

16 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Ham ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.