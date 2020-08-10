Ali Zaidi seeks KPT clarification on vacant seats advertisement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday issued instructions to write to Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to seek clarification on of the advertisement published regarding vacant seats and distribution of the assigned quota.

In a letter issued by ministry, KPT was asked to share the list of all employees scale wise serving in KPT as per roster of quota issued by the Establishment Division along with their domiciles with the ministry and elaborate how the KPT has worked out the quota mentioned in advertisement dated 09-08-2020 in newspaper.

Since it is an important issue and inherent rights of the citizens may be affected, therefore KPT is directed to withhold the recruitment process till the percentages of quota are properly worked out as per established laid down formula.