Ali Zaidi Submitted Asset Declaration With ECP On Jan 5

Mon 18th January 2021

Ali Zaidi submitted asset declaration with ECP on Jan 5

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that he had submitted his asset declaration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday said that he had submitted his asset declaration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 5.

In a tweet, commenting on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announcement of suspending membership of 154 members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies for failing to submit statements of their assets and liabilities within set time frame, the minister said that "I filed my taxes on Dec 28, 2020 & submitted the asset declaration form with the ECP on Jan 5, 2021".

"Don't understand the fuss" he added.

