Ali Zaidi to address 31st session of IMO Assembly as a guest Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Minster for Maritime Affairs Syed Haider Ali Zaidi will addressed the 31st session of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly as a guest Speaker and highlight the country's priorities and achievements in Maritime sector.

The 31st session of IMO was being held in London from November 22 and would be continue till December 4, 2019, said a press release here on Sunday.

Secretary Maritime Affairs, Rizwan Ahmed is leading the Pakistani delegation. The Pakistan's delegation is being supported by High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK, Nafees Zakaria, and his team.

Participation of high level delegation in IMO assembly will go a long way in strengthening Pakistan's ties with other maritime nations.

The IMO is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

The IMO is working to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As a specialized agency of the United Nations, IMO is the global standard-setting authority for the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping. Its main role is to create a regulatory framework for the shipping industry that is fair and effective, universally adopted and universally implemented. Presently, 174 countries are the members of the IMO. Pakistan, being a Maritime nation, is member of IMO since 1958.