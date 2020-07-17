Ali Zaidi To Announce Big Breakthrough For His Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister Maritime Affairs on Friday said that he will announce, on the floor of the house, a big breakthrough for Ministry Maritime Affairs on July 20.
In a twitter message, he said that "by the grace of Almighty, big breakthrough for Maritime Affairswhich will bring a positive revolutionary change for the shipping industry in Pakistan.
"On Monday I will announce it on the floor of the house" he said.