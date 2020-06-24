UrduPoint.com
Ali Zaidi Urges IMO Members To Declare Seafarers As Key Workers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Ali Zaidi urges IMO members to declare seafarers as key workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has urged the member states of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to declare seafarers as key workers and facilitate their repatriation back to their home countries.

The minister, in a message on the eve of International Day of the Seafarer to be observed on June 25, said Pakistan has already lifted restrictions on international air travel and remained committed to facilitate crew changeovers and repatriation of stranded seafarers to their homes.

He said,"On this day, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs salutes all seafarers and commend them for their bravery, sacrifices, tenacity and the contribution they make to keep the world trade moving." Ali Zaidi said,"The world relies upon international maritime shipping to keep the global economy running. The shipping in turn relies upon its seafarers - the men and women who remain on board vessels, day and night, despite the challenging working conditions that this profession is so well known for.

"It is rightly said that the ships are the circulating system of global commerce and the 1.5 million seafarers its lifeblood. If they were to stop, much of the humanity would soon begin to starve or freeze." The minister said the brave men and women (seafarers) remained on the frontlines, braving inhospitable conditions, away from home months at a time, all for the greater cause of keeping the wheels of global economy turning smoothly. "This holds true particularly today where we are facing immense challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Ali Zaidi said the seafarers were indeed the frontline essential workers, who were critical to paving a path where "we can collectively overcome this pandemic. Were it not for them, the countries would have found it almost impossible to access essential supplies such as food, oil, medicines and medical supplies. For most people, who are not directly exposed to this profession, it may be difficult to comprehend the sacrifices that these heroes make on a daily basis." He said,"This year, the annual Day of the Seafarer is celebrating its 10th anniversary at a time when we are experiencing numerous challenges related to the pandemic. We experience these challenges as many countries and jurisdictions have restricted or shut down crew transfers, thus constraining rotations and repatriations, leaving seafarers stranded around the world despite having completed their contracts on board.

"Many seafarers, who have remained away from home and loved ones for months, continue to be unsure of when travel restrictions will be eased to enable them to return their homes."The situation, the minister said, was unjust to sailors both on board and onshore. "The first lot does not know when they will be able to see their families; the second do not know when they will next be able to earn a wage."Ali Zaidi said the Pakistani seafarers as part of the global maritime community not only served aboard the vessels flying the Pakistan flag but a large number also served on foreign flag vessels. "They act as ambassadors and representatives of Pakistan's long and illustrious shipping heritage," he said.\932

