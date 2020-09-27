Ali Zaidi waiting for minutes of first Provincial Coordination & Implementation Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that he was waiting for the minutes of the first Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) to see if this was done.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said that "I have always advocated that the long-term solution to the problems we face in Sindh lies in devolving these organizations to the divisional/local government level."He said that Sindh Government had agreed that Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) and similar organizations will be devolved to respective divisions/local governments. SBCA would become Karachi Building Control Authority, SSWMB would become KSWMB.