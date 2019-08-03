UrduPoint.com
Ali Zaidi Welcomes Suggestions, Criticisms To Resolve Issues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:43 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said he presented himself for any sort of criticism and suggestions regarding the ministry and its departments. He was talking in an open discussion session with the seafarer community here

KARACHI, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday said he presented himself for any sort of criticism and suggestions regarding the ministry and its departments. He was talking in an open discussion session with the seafarer community here.

Shipping and manning agents, personnel from the ministry and seafarers from all age groups were present on the occasion, said a press release issue here.

"I will purge the ministry of any corruption occurring in any of the department. Gone are the days when the ministry has been a source of minting money from the people" the minister added.

The minister told the audience that he was trying to take steps for the betterment of the seafarer community, such as ease in visa in foreign countries, digitization of the shipping office, issuance of SID cards from NADRA Offices from all over Pakistan, ease in Sign-on and Sign-off and introduction of Ok-To-Board in high demand countries.

The minister specifically dealt with the complaints of malpractice in the shipping office and brought the responsible personnel to book. He was also shared his vision of making Pakistan Marine academy at Marine University.

The Minister shared the shipping policy, which includes a tax exemption for ships till 2030 that will boost the industry, first berthing right to Pakistani Flag carrier ships and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) for energy imports and the declaration of shipping as a strategic industry.

The minister, concluding the session, declared his intention to conduct such session quarterly.

