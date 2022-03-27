UrduPoint.com

Ali Zaman Wins President Peshawar Bar Association Seat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Ali Zaman Advocate has been elected as President Peshawar Bar Association defeating Mohammad Rustan Khan.

He secured 638 votes while his opponent bagged 536 votes. Other officer bearers included Munsif Saeed Advocate who was elected as Vice President by securing 568 votes, Akbar Yousaf Khalil Advocate as General Secretary with 725 votes, Fawad ur Rehman Advocate as Joint Secretary with 599 votes, Jamal Hussain Advocate as Finance Secretary with 715 votes, Ijaz Ali Shah as Press Secretary and Owais Sardar was elected as a library Secretary.

Similarly, Hasiba Javed got 749 votes, Rozina Rehman 652 votes, Mehwish Ashfaq 635 votes, and Zahoor Shahzad 473 votes and elected as cabinet members of the Bar.

