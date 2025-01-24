Open Menu

Alia Hamza Moves IHC For Cases Details

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s leader Alia Hamza on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking orders for provision of cases details registered against her.

The petitioner has named interior minister, IGP Islamabad, IG Punjab, Chief Commissioner ICT and Director General FIA as respondents in her case.

It prayed the court to stop the authorities from arresting her in any case and grant her protective bail so that she could approach the relevant courts for relief. It also prayed the court to direct the authorities to present the report pertaining to registered cases against Alia Hamza.

