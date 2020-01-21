Alice Wells calls on Petroleum SAPM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells Tuesday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

She was accompanied by US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones, a Petroleum Division press release said.

Nadeem Babar welcomed the visiting dignitary and gave her an overview of Pakistan's energy sector.

He highlighted recent reforms undertaken by the government that led to a quantum improvement in ease of doing business in the country and creating new investment opportunities in the energy sector.

The SAPM called for greater US cooperation in tapping Pakistan's Shale reserves, specialized training, investments in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure development, renewable energy and other avenues.

Alice Wells expressed satisfaction on her recent meetings in the country and the momentum in bilateral relations.

She stressed the need for increasing cooperation in renewable energy with a focus on wind energy.

"Ms Wells was positive on future energy cooperation between Pakistan and the United States and foresaw an increase in exchanges in the area of energy," the press release said, adding the both sides agreed to maintain such contacts and cooperate on the 'mutually beneficial' basis.