Alice Wells to come to Pakistan on three-day official visit

(@fidahassanain)

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the State Alice Wells will visit Islamabad from January 19 to 22.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th,2020) US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will arrive in Islamabad on January 19 for a three-day visit, the US State Department said here on Friday.

Alice Wells is visiting Pakistan as part of her 10-day visit to the region as she will visit Sri-Lanka, India and Pakistan from January 13 to January 22.

During her visit to Islamabad, Wells will meet the senior government officials and members of the civil society to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

First, she will visit Sri Lanka from Jan 13 to 14 during which she will meet Sri Lanka’s senior officials, and then she will go to India from January 15 to 18 where she will attend “Raising Dialogue”.

During her visit to India, Alice Wells will also meet senior government officials regarding US-India strategic global partnership and will discuss topics of mutual interests with the members of the business community and civil society.